New Delhi: India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, around 35,000 cases lesser than yesterday's tally even as the positivity rate also saw a sharp decline from 19.59% on Thursday to 15.88% today.

The country also witnessed 627 new deaths and 347443 recoveries since yesterday. The number of active cases has also gone down to 21,05,611.

An exhaustive and elaborate vaccination drive has been one of the major reasons why India did not see a rise in hospitalisations in this wave driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that 95 per cent of the eligible population in the country had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement. In a tweet, he said, "India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hard work of health workers and public participation, the country is continuously moving forward in this campaign."

