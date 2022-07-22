New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan's strong statement in favour of introducing the Population Control Bill in Parliament sparked a Twitter storm on Friday evening. The actor-turned-politician who is also the father of four told news agency ANI that the Opposition should let him move the Population Control Bill.

"It is important to introduce the Population Control Bill in Parliament. We can be Vishwa Guru only when Population Control Bill is brought," Ravi said. "It is very important to bring India's population under control. With the way in which it is rising, we're heading towards a population explosion. I request Opposition members to let me introduce the Bill and listen to why I want to do it," the actor added.

Twitter went gaga with trolls attacking the BJP leader for his double standards. Twitter user Roshan Rai said, "Ravi Kishan who has 7 siblings and 4 children himself will bring the population control bill. It's like Osama bringing an anti-terrorism bill." Another Twitter user who goes by the name Punster said, "Ravi Kishan is a legend. He danced to songs like 'Lehenga Utha Deb Remote Se' Acted in movies like 'Saali Bada Sataveli' And then demanded a ban on vulgarity in Bhojpur films and songs.(sic)"

Another Twitter user who goes by the name Rebellious wrote, "Ravi Kishan demanding population control bill after himself having 4 children be like.." and posted a picture of a guy wearing a tee-shirt that has "Wear helmet. Helmet saves lives" printed on it while driving a scooter without a helmet himself.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan who got elected from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur constituency has three daughters and a son, from his wife Priti, to whom he was married to in 1993. Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that the government is not considering any legislative measure for population control.