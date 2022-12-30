Varanasi: A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai was not granted permission to land at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Thursday night due to foggy weather conditions and poor visibility. After hovering in the sky for at least half an hour, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai.

An official present at the International Airport in Varanasi, said the aircraft was not given permission to land at the airport due to poor visibility. "The decision was taken to divert the flight SG 201 to Mumbai keeping in mind the safety of the passengers. Around 108 passengers were onboard the aircraft," he added.

The flight took off from the Mumbai airport and reached Varanasi at around 9.45 pm on Thursday night. After hovering in the sky for half an hour, it was rerouted to Mumbai at around 10.15 pm, the official said.