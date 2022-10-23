New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 259.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The minimum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 77 and 44 per cent. The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. (PTI)