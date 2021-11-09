New Delhi: The pollution level in Delhi-NCR is still in the 'severe' category and residents are complaining about breathing issues. According to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board, the level of pollution in different areas of Delhi is still critical. In NCR, Faridabad and Noida is the worst-hit. Air Quality Index (AQI) categories will be implemented with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, the board said.

The seven places that are choking in Delhi include Anand Vihar that has an air quality index of 436, Mundka (420), Rohini (429), Ghaziabad (437), Faridabad (461), Jahangirpuri (453), Patparganj (416), Dwarka (392), Noida (445), and Gurugram (351).

As per the official notification of the pollution control board, sprinkling of water on the roads would help to get relief from increased pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board has directed its officials to strictly enforce actions under the 'severe category', in addition to steps listed under 'very poor' and 'poor to moderate'

