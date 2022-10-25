Pollution level in Delhi day after Diwali lowest in five years: Delhi Environment Minister
Published on: 20 minutes ago
Pollution level in Delhi day after Diwali lowest in five years: Delhi Environment Minister
Published on: 20 minutes ago
New Delhi: Pollution level in Delhi the day after Diwali is the lowest in five years, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. Thirty per cent less firecrackers burst in Delhi this Diwali which shows that people are becoming aware, he highlighted. As many as 150 smog guns will be deployed in Delhi areas where air pollution is high, he said. (PTI)
Loading...