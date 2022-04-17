New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed all states and union territories to switch over to environment friendly methods of cremation and explore viability of electric or PNG crematorium alongside wood to curb air pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said air pollution takes place in the course of cremation and electric/PNG crematoria can be set up as an option to the wood-based crematorium.

The tribunal noted that as per religious belief, the mode of cremation by fire is considered to be pious and in one cremation, 350-450 Kg of wood is burnt in the open. While making it clear that it has no intention to hurt any religious belief, the green panel said it had asked all states and UTs to consider remedial steps to prevent such pollution and educate and motivate people to switch over to environmental friendly methods of cremation. "To begin with, electric/PNG crematoria can be set up as an option to the wood-based crematorium and if and to the extent people are persuaded to do so, a wood-based crematorium can be given a go by. The report does not show serious effort on this aspect.

"Authorities concerned may explore viability of electric/PNG crematorium alongside wood-based crematorium, in the interest of environment and also lesser cost for those who find it difficult to afford high cost of wood-based cremation. This aspect may be considered by authorities concerned of all states/UTs," the bench, also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Real Anchors Developers Pvt. Ltd relating to prevention of air pollution on account of dust and emissions during cremation in the context of crematorium operating at Shakti Khand-4 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The NGT directed the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to expedite the process of remediating the legacy waste scientifically and to ensure prompt handling and disposal of current waste, ascertaining management status in terms of waste processing and resultant gap. "The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) may also specify the infrastructure provided in projects developed/being developed with reference to sewage and solid waste management and linkages with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam. The GDA and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam may file their respective reports before the next date by email," the bench said.

PTI