Dehradun: Election Commission of India on Friday announced that at least 623 more polling stations will be set up for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Election and the poll timing would also be increased by an hour.

The decision was taken after a discussion held between the Chief Election Commissioner Satish Chandra, his deputies Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey and representatives of six political parties.

The term of the present government will expire on March 23 and the election for the new 70-member Assembly is slated for February 2022.

Differently-abled voters, transgenders and registration of women voters will done on a priority basis. Besides, voters will be asked to come forward to register themselves in the electoral rolls, said Chandra.

At least 1.9 lakh new voters have been added to electoral list. The state has 83.4 lakh registered voters, wherein differently abled electors are 66,648 and the number of elderly voters are more than 1.43 lakh.

The chief election commissioner said that polling time is increased as people have appealed to the Election Commission of India that the polling time in remote areas must be increased. Expecting rise in this year's polling percentage, Chandra appealed to voters to come forward in hordes to exercise their franchise.

Wheelchairs will be provided to physically challenged voters and at least 66,700 volunteers will provide assistance to such persons as well as elderly people. Earlier, 1500 voters were casting votes at a polling station, now, 1200 people will cast vote at a booth, therefore, the number of polling stations has been increased to 623. The total number polling booths in Uttarakhand will be 11,447 and five booths will be earmarked for differently-abled persons, added Chandra.

Apart from this, postal ballot facility will be made available for elderly persons, besides, their votes will collected from doorsteps also, he said.

All the basic amenities like toilets, washrooms and others will be provided at the polling booths. Besides, 100 booths will be established for women voters only where women officials will be manning the polling stations, he added.