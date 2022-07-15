Srinagar: Following delimitation of assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir, Election Commission has proposed to establish 5,403 polling stations in 47 assembly constituencies of Kashmir valley and complete the process before October 31 this year.

The district election officers have completed the rationalization of polling stations and put the draft proposals in public domain and sought objections/ suggestions over it from political parties and voters. The exercise of rationalization of polling stations would be finalized before the beginning of summary revision and will be completed before October 31.

The district election officer Srinagar has proposed to set-up 913 polling stations in the district spread over eight assembly segments. Of these, 109 would be established in Hazratbal, 129 in Khanyar, 127 in Habba Kadal, 91 in Chanpora, 135 in Lal Chowk, 144 in Zadibal, 69 in Eid-Gah and 109 in Central Shalteng.

As per draft proposal, the adjoining Budgam district will have 602 polling stations with 148 in Budgam assembly segment, 116 in Beerwah, 114 in Khansahib, 123 in Charar –i- Sharief and 101 in Chadoora constituency. Similarly, 260 polling stations have been proposed in two constituencies of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district with 105 in Kangan and 155 in Ganderbal.

The election authorities have also proposed to establish 300 polling stations in three constituencies of North Kashmir's Bandipora district with 136 in Bandipora, 135 in Sonawari and 29 in Gurez constituency. According to the draft proposal put in public domain by DEO Baramulla, 899 polling stations would be established in the district with 128 in Sopore, 143 in Rafiabad, 147 in Uri, 156 in Baramulla, 114 in Gulmarg , 94 in Wagoora- Kreeri and 117 in Pattan.

In Kupwara district, 578 polling stations have been proposed in six constituencies with 84 polling stations being established in the newly created constituency Trehgam, 88 in Kupwara, 74 in Karnah, 90 in Lolab, 132 in Langate and 110 in Handwara. In south Kashmir's Pulwama district, 459 polling stations have been proposed in four constituencies with 115 in Pampore, 106 in Tral, 106 in Pulwama and 123 in Rajpora. In Shopian district, 245 polling stations have been proposed to be established in two constituencies with 120 in Shopian and 125 in Zainpora.

According to the proposal, 798 polling stations have been proposed in Anantnag district with 146 in Dooru, 111 in Kokernag(ST), 138 in Anantnag West, 70 in Anantnag, 117 in Srigufwara Bijbehara, 121 in Shangus (Anantnag East) and 95 in Pahalgam. In Kulgam district, 349 polling stations have been proposed in three constituencies with 102 in DH-Pora, 127 in Kulgam and 120 in Divsar respectively.

Earlier this week, as per the directions of Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Jammu and Kashmir UT collected 14850 M3-VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines from Hyderabad.