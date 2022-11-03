Patna: People thronged polling booths in the two assembly segments - Gopalganj and Mokama - as voting began for the byelections on Thursday morning. The election results will be declared on November 6.

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa, while talking about poll preparations for these two seats, said, "Adequate number of CRPF personnel have been deployed at all the polling stations. Altogether 619 polling stations have been set up in these two constituencies in Bihar for conducting free and fair elections. Around 330 polling stations have been established in Gopalganj and 289 polling stations have been set up in Mokama. Besides, patrolling parties have been deputed at polling stations."

Read: Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 7 constituencies across 6 states

“Officials from the administration have been keeping an eye on Mokama seat which is a sensitive area. To date, the situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about. Tense moments and anxiety are a bit natural to generate among candidates when they enter into the poll arena. But such things should not spill over to polling booths. We are vigilant about it," Srinivasa added.

Altogether six candidates are in the fray from the Mokama seat, although the main contest is between the wives of two Bahubalis (strongmen) there. In Gopalganj, the main fight is between the BJP and the Grand Alliance.