Bhubaneswar: Voting began for third phase of panchayat elections in Odisha from 7 am and conclude at 1 pm amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. As many as 171 Zilla Parishad seats in 63 blocks under 29 districts of the state went for polling in this phase .

The third phase of panchayat elections is being held in 18,495 booths in 1,382 Gram Panchayats under 63 blocks of 29 districts. Of the total booths, 2,773 have been identified as sensitive, said Secretary to State Election Commission (SEC) RN Sahu.

Over 56.53 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. As many as 679 candidates are in the fray for the 171 Zilla Parishad seats.

Only voters whose names are enrolled in the ward-wise voters list are to be allowed to cast their votes. The polling is being held following COVID-19 protocols.

