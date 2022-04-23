Amaravati:

Election strategist PK whose entry in Congress is almost certain- has prepared a blueprint to revive Congress in the upcoming elections in southern states. Congress that has seen a steady decline since 1980 is keen to bank on Kishore’s election mechanism so that the grand old party can put a brake on the meteoric rise of BJP in the last ten years.

Sources in the party indicated that Kishore who is keen to join Congress unconditionally has prepared a 600-slide PowerPoint presentation of which a few slides have come out in public. The election strategist who has held several meetings with Congress President Soniya Gandhi has suggested Congress to contest alone in Telangana and tie-up with YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

The spill-over pieces of the 600 odd slides that has come public show that the election strategist has asked the party to join hands with DMK in Tamil Nadu, NCP in Maharashtra, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and JMM in Jharkhand. PK proposed an alliance with National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and regional parties in the Northeast that together has won 128 seats in the 2019 elections - PK was quoted as saying.

PK also made it clear that Congress is contested alone in BJP ruled states and forged an alliance with the regional parties in the non-BJP states they can manage to win377 seats nationwide.

PK also suggested to make some organisational changes in the party where Sonia Gandhi will continue as the President but a non-Gandhian to be introduced as the working President of the party. PK also suggested to Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the Parliamentary Board. Adding to this, he suggested that an “outdated leader cannot continue as UPA chairperson”. He also suggested to appoint Priyanka Gandhi be appointed as Coordination General Secretary.

The election strategist also opted for a second choice where Sonia Gandhi will be appointed as the UPA Chairperson and a non-Gandhian to become the President of the party. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi will be made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, and Priyanka Gandhi the Coordination General Secretary.

PK rationalised that Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Parliamentary Board would position him as the prime contender against Prime Minister Modi and it will be easy for him to raise people's issues within and outside the Parliament. He insisted that the party should follow 'one person - one position’- theory.

He proposed the party conduct internal elections at all levels to reform its organizational structure. He suggested the party identify 15,000 committed leaders and 1 crore grassroots level activists across the country to share the party’s responsibilities. While one team works on expanding Pan-Indian operations, the other would engage in creating a strong network needed for the 2024 elections.

Certainly, his joining would help the party if the Congress inducts him”, asserted Tariq Anwar, General Secretary of AICC. Anwar was open to speculation that Kishore would join the Congress as a poll strategist. “He said he quit his job as a strategist.

