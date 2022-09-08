Prashant Kishor: Bihar's political dramatic change pertaining to 2024 elections
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar's recent visit to Delhi said "What's new in it, how can we consider that something new is being done by the Opposition? I don't think it will bring a dramatic change pertaining to 2024 elections. Bihar's political developments are specific to state only. I don't think it will affect national politics at all. If one is meeting people in Delhi, that doesn't mean one's stature is rising on a national level. Even Mamata Banerjee and KCR met many people in Delhi."
