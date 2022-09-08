Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar's recent visit to Delhi said "What's new in it, how can we consider that something new is being done by the Opposition? I don't think it will bring a dramatic change pertaining to 2024 elections. Bihar's political developments are specific to state only. I don't think it will affect national politics at all. If one is meeting people in Delhi, that doesn't mean one's stature is rising on a national level. Even Mamata Banerjee and KCR met many people in Delhi."