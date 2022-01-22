Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav made serious allegations against officials of Election Commission for being biased in the favour of the BJP-led government, the Election Commission removed DM Kanpur Nagar, DM Bareilly and DM of Firozabad, along with SPs of Firozabad and Kaushambi on Saturday.

The Election Commission's decision came after reviewing the election preparations in UP, after the said complaints from the opposition. Amid these complaints against the EC officers by the opposition Samajwadi Party, a meeting was held on Saturday wherein the activities of the officers in different districts were reviewed.

The commission took the drastic step of renovating the posts immediately after this meeting was concluded. This move by the EC has supposedly given a strong message to the entire state officials that if there is slight negligence on their part, the commission will not spare them. It is believed that many other officers may also have to face such strict action in the coming time.

The newly deployed officers include Suryapal Gangwar as the new DM of Firozabad, Shivkant Dwivedi as the new DM of Bareilly, Neha Sharma as the DM Kanpur and Hemraj Meena as the SP from Kaushambi.

Earlier in a Press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said that the EC officials are leaking the decisions of the Election Commission to the BJP. Yadav was speaking in reference to the BJP sending 55 campaign vehicles across the state on Saturday. The SP supremo said that the vans were already ready, implying that they (BJP) already knew about all the decisions made by the Election Commission. Akhilesh Yadav said that the top officials of the Election Commission who are leaking such information should be identified and removed immediately.

Moreover, Akhilesh had also raised questions when CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anurag Thakur had flagged off the election campaign from the BJP office in Lucknow on Saturday. Commenting on this, BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said that when the Election Commission had asked for digital campaigning and banned physical rallies, Akhilesh Yadav did not even once appeal to the Election Commission to lift the ban, but now he suddenly has problems.

Also read: Election Commission extends ban on public rallies till 31 January