New Delhi: Assembly elections in five states - Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - concluded on Monday as voting for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh polls ended today evening. While the results are set to be out three days from now, on March 10, exit polls signal BJP winning with a clear margin in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, even though the Congress regime is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, exit polls suggest that it will be a clean sweep for AAP. In Uttarakhand, it was a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP fiercely campaigning to come to power. Uttarakhand is expected to swing the BJP way, albeit with a tight margin. As for Manipur and Goa, exit polls claim a clean sweep for BJP in both the states.