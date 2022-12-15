Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The crackdown against those responsible for encroachment on government and forest lands will continue while those involved in illegal land conversion will be dealt with firmly, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On the other hand, flaying the state government's move, Sujata Paul, Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson, said, "The government has been carrying out crackdown on illegal constructions. But what about rising unemployment and sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in the state. How the government will address these burning issues. The Uttarakhand government has been creating a rift in society in the name of demolishing illegal structures."

Defending the state government's stand, Uttarakhand forest minister Subodh Uniyal said, "We have identified the number of old and new constructions on the forest land. Right now I didn't have the exact figure. But any type of construction whether it is religious or non-religious on forest land will be removed."

Joining the debate, Mohammad Ahmad Qazi, a cleric said, "Islam didn't allow grabbing of others land or property, Besides, our religion does not permit construction of graveyard, madarssas or institutions on others' lands or assets. So taking action against such construction or property, its owneship should be established or ascertained beyond doubt before initiating any action."