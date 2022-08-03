New Delhi: Reacting to the recent bout of controversy surrounding the national flag, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said on Wednesday that the flag should not be subjected to politics. The senior SP leader further claimed that the 'occasion' is being exploited by the BJP.

Politics on tricolour improper BJP putting political colour on everything says Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq

"These people do not understand anything other than elections, and they provide a political color to everything, which results in everyone thinking that they have massive support. Putting up the flag or not is an individual's call.

I, too, like and respect the flag, but now it has been pinned down to occasions. They want to take unfair advantage of this. If the Opposition, too, follows their footsteps, it will seem like all voters in India are in favor of the BJP," Barq said. "All parties respect the tricolor. But the usage that is taking place now is unfair and benefits a particular party," he further stated.

Meanwhile, days after Union Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to change their profile pictures to the picture of the Indian flag ahead of the upcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and a number of Congress leaders, on Wednesday changed their display pictures to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the tricolor.