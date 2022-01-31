RAIPUR (CHATTISGARH): Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's proposed foundation stone laying of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chattisgarh on February 3, a war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress over the issue. While the state BJP leadership dubbed the move as a "political stunt," Congress demanded that the saffron party should first make it clear whether they were opposing the establishment of the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior BJP leader Sachchidanand Upasane said that Congress's move to build Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chattisgarh was nothing but a political stunt. He further alleged that Congress and its Government in Chattisgarh never bothered about the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the state.

"These Congressmen only know how to copy. The construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti here is unconstitutional. It is being done to gain political mileage and to divert the attention of the people from basic issues," said Upasane. He also said that the Amar Jawan Jyoti has not been extinguished adding that rumor was being spread in this regard.

Reacting to BJP's allegations, State President of Congress Media Department Sushil Anand Shukla said that first, the BJP should clarify whether it is in support or in opposition to the Amar Jawan Jyoti being lit in honor of the martyrs of Chhattisgarh.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken this decision to make the memory of thousands of martyrs from Chattisgarh permanent. Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party opposing this? Narendra Modi extinguished the Amar Jawan Jyoti burning in the memory of the martyred soldiers of our country for more than 50 years. On the other hand, if the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is going to light a flame in the honor of those martyrs, then why BJP is opposing it," said Shukla.

