New Delhi: The national executive member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh SS Dr Indresh Kumar on Thursday appealed to the political parties not to mix caste and religion with politics for their "selfish gains."

"India is a country which welcomes all religions. People of one religion should respect others. In fact, the political parties should not mix politics with caste and religion," said Dr Kumar on the sidelines of a pre-Christmas celebration at Nagaland House in New Delhi.

The statement given by Dr Kumar assumes significance following reports of religious conversions that are being witnessed in different parts of the country. He said that once politics is mixed with religion, then it only trigger chaos.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I would like to appeal to the leaders of all political parties to respect others religions," said Dr Kumar.

He said that use of religion for mere political gain threatens the democratic fabric of the country.

"There should not be intolerance and untouchability as well," added Dr Kumar. end.