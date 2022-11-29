Bhopal: BJP's Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar is caught in the eye of a controversy for attending a meeting allegedly held in violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bhopal's Narsinghgarh Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

Sources said that tents were raised, stage was set, chairs were arranged and the leaders made high pitched speeches over mike in the middle of the sanctuary, where even making noise is prohibited. Around 150 party workers entered the sanctuary most of them without tickets as only 15 tickets were arranged for the workers.

Defending their act, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's district president, Krishnapal Singh Panwar, said that, the meeting was held in the sanctuary so that workers can also enjoy nature. He also claimed that they have taken care of everything so that the Wild Life (Protection) Act should not get violated.

Following the incident, Chief Conservator of Forests, Bhopal, Rajesh Khare, said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that, this matter has come to his notice and he is seeking a report from the District Forest officer (DFO).