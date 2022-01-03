Ghaziabad/ Patna: Amid the rising surge in the Covid-cases across the nation, two prominent politicians including BJP MP Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and former CM of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi have tested positive for Covid on Monday.

According to the information received, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi tested positive for the deadly virus on Monday, along with 18 other people from his family and security including his wife and daughter. As informed by his party spokesperson Danish Rizwan, all the infected have been self-isolated in their village Mahakar and are in a stable condition.

Just a few days ago, Manjhi had requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to postpone the currently ongoing Janata Darbar program in the purview of the rapidly increasing cases both in Bihar and across India.

On the other hand, 64-year-old Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey was reportedly receiving treatment at Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Ghaziabad for the past couple of days with complaints of fever, cold, cough, sore throat, and left side chest pain. In the wee hours of Monday morning, at around 2:30 am, he was brought to the emergency room due to some discomfort and all tests were conducted.

The rapid antigen test showed positive results, after which his sample was further sent for RT-PCR test, which confirmed the presence of the Covid-19 virus in his sample. Dr Anuj Agarwal from the hospital said that he is being given the best treatment and monitored by the respiratory and critical care team, while his condition has been reported as stable.

Also read: Amid Covid surge, crowds throng Goa beach for New Year bash; video goes viral