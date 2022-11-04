Hyderabad/ New Delhi: On a day when Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announces the name of the chief minister for Gujarat, BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) continue their tirade against each other over pollution in Delhi allowing the national capital to choke under ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI).

On Friday the AQI continued to be in the "severe" category, haze covered the Delhi-NCR skies further reducing the visibility. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the "severe" category for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The AQI deteriorated further from 418 on Thursday night to 437 in the "severe" category on Friday morning as per SAFAR. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded under the "severe" category at 437 and 418 respectively this morning.

As per SAFAR, the stubble burning contributed around 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 concentration. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Claiming that farm fires had spiked by 34 per cent under the AAP’s rule, BJP alleged that AAP National convenor and CM Kejriwal was an ‘enemy of Delhi’ for turning the National Capital had turned into a gas chamber in recent weeks.

Terming Kejriwal to be a ‘part-time’ and vision-less chief minister, BJP’s Monoj Tiwari said, “Kejriwal is more focused on the elections than Delhi's condition. He was free to roam the country and the world, but he should then keep a CM for Delhi who would be more in tune with its issues and concerns”.

The response comes after Kejriwal said, “There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. Pollution is a problem throughout northern India. Politics is being played on the issue of air pollution. Nobody is talking about the solution. It is shown that only Punjab and AAP are the causes of air pollution. Air pollution is happening throughout northern India”.

However, after the Supreme Court admitted the matter for hearing the Delhi government ordered the closure of all primary schools in the national capital as the air quality plunged to “hazardous” levels. “Schools will remain open for secondary and higher secondary students, but no outdoor activities will be permitted,” Kejriwal, flanked by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said in a press conference on Friday.

The Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab respectively, took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days. However, they added that air pollution was not limited to Delhi or Punjab, and was “a North India problem”.

“This is not the time to blame games and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help,” he asserted.

The Delhi government to assert its attempt to control the unchecked air pollution in the city has not only announced the closure of primary schools but also said that around 50% Delhi government employees will do work-from-home, while private offices are also advised to follow the suit, said while speaking about anti-pollution curbs.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai asserted that the government has already set-up a six-member panel to monitor implementation of anti-pollution curbs in the city. Rai also said schools will be asked to curtail outdoor activities of senior students. He said the Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management, including a ban on non-Bharat Stage VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch 'Paryavaran Bus Service' which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses. Rai said a six-member team comprising senior officials has been set up to monitor the implementation of the curbs on anti-polluting activities. Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices, he said. He added that the government will implement the odd-even car rationing scheme if the need arises and discussions on it are on.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a petition seeking issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the Public Interest Litigation in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.