Jharkhand: The government in Jharkhand undergoing political turbulence after reports of Election Commission (EC) of India has sent a recommendation for disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA for violating electoral law.

Amid this volatile political situation, numerous rumor's are making rounds in the political corridors which talk about Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president who will step down as Chief Minister and appoint his wife, Kalpana Soren to the top post. Another probable name for CM post appears to be Hemant's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

In the past also similar experimentation has been done in Bihar, when in 1997, then CM of the state Lalu Yadav left everyone stunned with his move by appointing his wife Rabri Devi as CM, after CBI has filed a charge sheet against him in the fodder scam.

However, Soren said that no communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister’s Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais. “It seems BJP leaders… puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report… blatant misuse of constitutional authorities, public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ… is unseen in Indian Democracy,” the Chief Minister said.

It will be interesting to see whether members of JMM will agree over the name of Kalpana Soren if something similar to Bihar happens in Jharkhand as well.