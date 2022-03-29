Jaipur: Rajgarh Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, whose son has been booked in the case of gang-rape of a class 10 student in Rajasthan has said the allegations levelled against his son are “politically motivated”.

Meena said, “similar allegations were also levelled against me two years ago”. “We are open to investigation, but these are just false allegations made to malign my political image. This is only a conspiracy to harm our growing popularity,” he said. Meena's son, Deepak Meena and four others were on Saturday booked under different sections for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Dausa district of the state.

“Polls are near, so they are maligning the image. The case registered against my son at Mandawar police station in Dausa district is absolutely false,” he said. Meena said that two years ago when he was 80 years old, he was also accused of rape “which turned out to be false”. "Let this matter also be investigated, the truth will come out,” he added.

According to the police complaint filed in the case involving Meena's son, the accused gang-raped the victim and repeatedly blackmailed her by making an obscene video. The opposition has cornered the Gehlot government over the issue.

