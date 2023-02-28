New Delhi: India on Tuesday dismissed the "politically biased and motivated" comments on the G20 Finance Ministers' Chair's summary and outcome document. New Delhi's reaction comes in the wake of Russia and China opposing the draft communique of the outcomes of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meeting held in Bengaluru last week, issued by India, the President of the G20 grouping.

The draft communique had two paras on the Ukraine crisis taken from the leaders’ declaration or joint statement issued at the last G20 Summit in Indonesia but China and Russia did not agree to it saying they didn't want those paragraphs to be in the communique. Except for Russia and China, other countries agreed to it, and as a result of which, the G20 Finance ministers' meeting ended with no communique.

Reacting to this, government sources on Tuesday said, "We have noted some politically biased and motivated comments on the G20 Finance Ministers’ Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document. The fact is that it is India’s considered and balanced position that contributed to forging the Bali Declaration".

"In particular, the Prime Minister’s statement that this is not an era of war found great resonance. We endeavored to reflect the Bali consensus in the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting. This was expressed in the Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document. Therefore any criticism is misplaced and factually inaccurate," sources explained.

Meanwhile, Russia has blamed the west for no joint communique at the G20 finance ministers meeting, saying the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilized by the collective West and used in an anti-Russian, purely confrontational manner. "Our opponents, primarily the United States, the EU and the G7, continue their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for the provoked problems in the area of international security and the global economy onto it," a statement issued by the Russian Foreign ministry said.

Russia noted that the rough open blackmail and diсtate, throwing in absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the Westerners once again disrupted the adoption of collective decisions. "As a result, the fully approved text of the document, except for the wording on Ukraine, which gives out for assessments of the discussion at the ministerial meeting something that was not actually discussed and is unrelated to the topic of its jurisdiction, had become a hostage to this aggressive line", it added.

Further, Russia called on the collective West to abandon its destructive course as soon as possible, to realize the objective realities of a multipolar world, and to start building normal relations with new centers of power in the international arena, such as Russia, on the principles of the sovereign equality of states. It went on to appreciate the constructive role of the Indian Presidency, which strove for a fair consideration of the interests and positions of all countries.

Also read: Top EU diplomat Joseph Borell to arrive in India on Wednesday, convey 'strong message' to Russia