Hubballi: With the Congress in Karnataka all set to hold protests censuring the egg hurling incident against party stalwart Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said people should behave responsibly without challenging the law and order. Addressing reporters here, he said, "We can function even when there are differences of opinion, but no one should challenge the law and order by taking to the streets."

The CM said the incident in which eggs were thrown at Siddaramaiah's convoy in Kodagu district was being investigated. He added that he has directed the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide adequate protection to Siddaramaiah. "... I have given instructions to give protection to the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. However, it is left to the political party on how much it wants to play it up and politicise it. I would like to say that peace and public order is every political party's responsibility," Bommai said.

To a query on burning Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photograph in some parts of Karnataka, Bommai said ideologies should be fought ideologically.

"It is a documented fact that former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had hailed Savarkar, calling him the best son of the country. Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar too spoke about Savarkar, for which he was criticised," Bommai claimed.

He also said that there were pro and anti views on 18th century AD Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. "These are historical facts. It is our responsibility how we refer to it on any given platform," Bommai said. A group of BJP activists waved black flags and hurled eggs at Siddaramaiah's car during his visit to Kodagu on August 18 to inspect rain-related damages in the region. The Congress has decided to organise 'Madikeri Chalo' programme to protest against the incident tentatively on August 26. (PTI)