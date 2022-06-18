Hyderabad: Political blame game began after a man allegedly died in a firing during a protest related to the 'Agnipath' scheme (recruitment in the army) that turned unruly in the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy described it as the death caused by killing by both TRS and BJP. Police identified the deceased as Rakesh. Thirteen others were injured in the incident.

“It is painful that student Rakesh died in Secunderabad firing. This is a murder committed by both TRS and BJP. Both the governments should take the responsibility. The injured should be given better medical care,” Reddy tweeted.

The State BJP president B Sanjay Kumar termed the firing at the station as a “pre-planned act" and the ruling TRS government failed to prevent the incident. “Strongly condemn vandalism at Secunderabad railway station which is clearly a pre-planned act. Candidates waiting for the Army exam wanted to protest peacefully, but some separatist forces got involved and created havoc. TRS govt has completely failed to detect & prevent this,” Kumar tweeted.

Stating that 'Agnipath' is a great opportunity for patriotic youth to serve “Bharathmatha,” he said in another tweet that looking at finer details, one can easily understand the forces behind this incident and conspirators must be exposed. Condemning the death, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, in a statement, said the Centre should take the responsibility for the causality. (PTI)