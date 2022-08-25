Raipur (Chhattisgarh): While commenting on BJP's national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari's remarks on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Minister of Urban Administration and Development of Chhattisgarh, Shivkumar Dahariya, said, "It shows the fascist mindset of the saffron party.

In the Jhiram Valley massacre, the Congress party had lost one whole generation of leaders. "Now, Daggubati Purandeswari's recent remarks on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that he was cursed not to speak the truth and the moment he speaks the truth, something tragic will happen to him (Baghel) — that remark shows the fascist mindset of the BJP. Hence, Purandeswari should apologise for the same," said Dahariya.

On the other hand, Ravindra Choubey, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of Chhattisgarh, while attacking the BJP for raking up the unemployment issues in the state, said, "The saffron party cheated the unemployed for the last 15 years in the state. The BJP has been carrying out an agitation in Chhattisgarh against unemployment. But, their efforts went in vain. People are not paying attention to BJP's protest, because the Congress party has already fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Chhattisgarh."

Choubey further said, the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh is fulfilling its promises. The Congress party in its manifesto had pledged to provide jobs to every household in Chhattisgarh. Youths in the state are being provided jobs under Rajiv Mitra Yojana. At least 10 lakh youths of Chhattisgarh will be given a Rs 2,500 honorarium.