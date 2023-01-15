New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Army Day, and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities. "I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said."On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting by tweeting, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day." "We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," the Congress president said. In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice every soldier of our army is full of these."

In a tweet, the Congress said, "On Indian Army Day, we salute the jawans of the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and also remember the proud day when the Indian Army got its first Indian Commander-in-chief, K.M. Cariappa, to lead & administer the operations of the army."

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949. (PTI)