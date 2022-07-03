Srinagar: A policeman was shot at and injured in the Bewora area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday evening, officials said.

The injured cop, according to the initial inputs, was immediately evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, with a gunshot wound to his leg, from where he was referred to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar. The injured cop has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat son of Wali Ahmad Bhat of Hugamand. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, officials said.