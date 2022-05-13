Srinagar: Militants shot at and injured a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official said. Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was fired upon by the militants inside his residence in Gudoora on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said, adding that the personnel's been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Earlier on Thursday, two militants, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit murdered Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at the Tehsil office in Chadoora. The 35-year-old was shot at point-blank range with a pistol. He was critically injured and rushed to the hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries. Rahul Bhat was working with the Revenue department at Chadoora, Budgam.

