Srinagar: A cop was reportedly injured in a brief shootout with militants in the Zoonimar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Local reports said that constable Amir Hussain received grievous gunshot injuries in upper body in the shootout which broke out around 2:30 pm. He was shifted to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

A militant is also said to have been injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

