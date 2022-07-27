Ahmedabad/Valsad: Several people were arrested while enjoying liquor at a youth's birthday party in Valsad on Wednesday. Around 19 persons, including a PSI and 3 constables, were caught red-handed consuming liquor, said Valsad SP Rajdeep Singh Jhala who conducted the raids. The Valsad police seized the liquor bottles, 26 mobiles, 5 cars, 7 bikes, and a good amount of cash and began their investigation.

Policeman nabbed enjoying daru party; visuals of country liquor trade surfaced

Also read: 36 dead after drinking spurious liquor in Gujarat; 14 nabbed so far

A youth named Shani Baviskar had a birthday party in a bungalow in the Mukund area of ​​Atul. The PSI and 3 constables of the Nanapodha police station were enjoying alcohol with other friends when SP Rajdeep Singh Jhala raided the place based on a tip-off.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, visuals of people selling and buying country liquor surfaced from the Pandesara area of the state, creating ripples in the region.