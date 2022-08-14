Kulgam: A police personnel was killed in a grenade attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The grenade attack was reported in Kulgam's Qaimoh, in which the policeman, Tahir Khan from Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

“A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital #Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed & attained #martyrdom," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The grenade attack came days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district. The terrorists, who are believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were neutralised in over four-hour gun battle.

Police said that the attack marked the return of 'fidayeens' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of 76th Independence Day celebrations with drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes deployed for surveillance and vehicles being checked at several places, officials said.