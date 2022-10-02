Srinagar: A policeman was killed while a CRPF personnel was injured in a militant attack in Pingelan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. An official said that militants opened fire on a joint team of security forces in Pingelan Pulwama in which a policeman and CRPF personnel got injured.

Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the policeman succumbed to his injuries. The CRPF personnel is being treated, the official said. He said the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area is being cordoned. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.