Srinagar: A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched in the Jamalata area downtown in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Srinagar district following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said one policeman was hurt in the exchange of gunfire as a police party was conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout.

"Police raided on a suspected hideout. Several rounds of fire were exchanged in which one cop suffered an injury," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said.

Officials said the injured cop was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area where the firing incident occurred has been cordoned off with reinforcement of security forces.