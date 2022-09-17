Fatehpur (UP): An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was booked for allegedly threatening to kill a superintendent of police, officials said on Saturday. The PRO of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh filed a complaint alleging that the sub-inspector (SI) called on the closed user group (CUG) mobile number of the official on Friday night and threatened to kill him and hurled abuses, they said.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered against accused SI Rajendra Singh, Station House Officer, Fatehpur Sadar Kotwali, Amit Kumar Mishra said. He said on March 18, the accused policeman had fired at a neighbour and injured him following an argument. He was sent to jail in that case and suspended, the SHO added. Rajendra Singh was currently on bail.

The SI who lives in the Kotwali area of Fatehpur district is posted in Kanpur Dehat police station, Mishra said. He said efforts are on to arrest the accused policeman. (PTI)