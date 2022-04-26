Srinagar: Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers, one of them a cop, and recovered contraband and Rs 55,000 cash from their possession in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The accused duo has been identified as Mohammad Ayoub Beigh son of Mohammad Jamal Beigh, a resident of Nowhar Chadoora and Nazir Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Shafi Shiekh of Tangnar Chadoora. The former is a cop in J&K Police. They were intercepted on Nagam-Hayatpora road by a police party of Police Station Chadoora while they were travelling in a car bearing registration number JKO4E-9628.

As per police, 69 kg poppy straw and cash worth Rs 55000 were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Besides, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation set into motion.

Also read: Police informant turned drug peddler arrested in Bengaluru