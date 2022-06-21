Udaipur: Two girls who eloped two and a half months back were taken into custody by Ajmer police. A case has been lodged in the Udaipur Court of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Police takes custody of two girls eloped months back: Udaipur

ASI Inder Singh said that a search warrant was issued for both the girls from the Jhadol court. The girls, 20 and 21-year-old students, were detained in Narayanpura, area of Delhi. Both the girls claimed that they have married each other and want to live together as they hail from the same cast. When the girls informed their families about their sexual preferences, the families started to counsel them which led to the elopement. The families then reached out to the police. Further probing is underway.