Begusarai (Bihar): The Begusarai police officials have stepped up efforts to arrest four psycho killers who fired indiscriminately killing one person and injuring 11 on Tuesday. Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar has released the photographs of these criminals. He has also made his phone number public and announced rewards for those providing assistance in tracing the criminals.

On the other hand, seven policemen have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, whereas five suspects have been detained for questioning. After a lapse of more than 30 hours, the absconding criminals are yet to be arrested.

The SP, giving updates on the case, further said, "Four police teams have been constituted to crack the case. We are probing the case from all angles. Besides, the CCTV camera footage is being scanned thoroughly. Photographs of the criminals were sent to neighboring districts as well as adjoining areas of the district for identification purposes. We have sealed the borders of the Begusarai district. Intensive checking drives to arrest the criminals are also underway."

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, expressing shock over the incident, had said, "Some conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out. It appears that someone did it deliberately. Police officers have been told to be watchful about such incidents."

In a bizarre incident of creating terror, the four psycho killers riding on two motorcycles had fired for a stretch of at least thirty kilometers. The injured have been undergoing treatment at a hospital.