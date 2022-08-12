Chennai: A man was denied entry into Chennai Police Commissioner's office for wearing a lungi. According to sources, Kolanjiappan, who belongs to the Kuravar community of Thanjavur district went to lodge a complaint regarding the movie 'Jai Bheem' to the Chennai Police Commissioner's office but was stopped and refused to enter because of wearing a lungi and a shirt.

When Kolanjiappan asked the police about this, they said, "We have a rule, according to which we do not allow people who come wearing a lungi." When he informed the reporters about the incident, the reporters immediately went to the nearby shop and bought a white dhoti and gave it to Kolanjiappan. He put the dhoti and went to file a complaint.

Also read: UP constable accuses sub-inspector of molestation, case registered

His lawyer said, "There are various problems in the regulations of the Police Commissioner's office. It is unacceptable for the police to send back a complainant for wearing a lungi, especially when the common people have no choice but to wear what they are having, to say that the complainants should be dressed like this. The commissioner should simplify this procedure and allow common people to come and go in their own clothes,” he demanded.