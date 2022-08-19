Mohali: The Punjab Police on Friday cracked the kidnapping case of a Kharar youth in less than 48 hours after arresting three accused persons including a woman who had honey-trapped him.

DIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF)-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police teams have safely rescued the victim, identified as Hitesh Bhumla, an engineering student from a private college in Haryana, who was held captive in sedated condition at a rented accommodation in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar after getting abducted on August 17. The kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom from the parents of the boy.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Kadian (25) of Jattal village in Panipat, Haryana, Ajay (22) of Aabood village in Sirsa, Haryana, and Rakhi of Baroli village in Sonipat, Haryana. The police have also recovered one Honda City Car, five mobile phones, and one .32 bore pistol along with nine bullets from their possession.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's PA, 3 Cong workers held for destroying Gandhi's portrait

DIG addressing the press conference said, "Acting promptly, the police teams have registered FIR under sections 364-A and 365 of the IPC at Kharar Police Station Sadar, and immediately different police teams were formed and an intelligence-led operation was initiated," he said.

He said that the team led by DSP Gursher Singh, Incharge Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Inspector Shiv Kumar, along with teams of CIA, Kurukshetra was able to nab the accused and recover the victim in the early morning on Friday. District Police, Ambala, Haridwar, and Ghaziabad were active in identifying and nabbing the accused, he added.

SSP Mohali Vivek Sheel Soni said that during the investigation, it has been found that a girl named Rakhi had made fake social media profiles and after befriending the target on Instagram and Facebook, lured him into meeting her. “Upon meeting, she along with her accomplices kidnapped the victim and demanded ransom from his parents to release him,” he said. Further investigations are on, he added.