Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): The demonic nature of a mother became apparent when she buried her newborn in farmland at Khitaulia village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. But fate had something else in store. The newborn girlchild was rescued by the police. When some women heard the cries of the baby from the field they rushed to the spot, along with some other villagers, and found that a newborn was buried alive. Luckily, the soil was not put on the face of the baby giving her scope to breathe, said police sources.

Station Officer of Kadar Chowk Police Station Vedpal Singh after receiving information rushed to the spot. Police officer Vedpal, along with women constables, ensured the safety and recovery of the newborn. The rescued baby was handed over to a woman constable for arranging new clothes for her. Later, the girl child was sent to a hospital for examination. The incident has created a furore in the village.