Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a missing Norwegian tourist from the forests of Drung on Saturday. The foreign tourist had lost his track while skiing and got stuck in the slopes of the Khar Nallah forest of Drung in Gulmarg. The tourist, Oeyvind Aamot of Norway, had arrived at Gulmarg on Saturday morning and gone skiing.

After receiving information, two police teams were formed to follow two tracks around the forest area. "Finally, the team reached the location of the foreign skier and brought him back to Gulmarg safely," the spokesperson said.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure has appreciated the rescue teams and announced a cash reward in their favour, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The foreign tourist, Oeyvind Aamot, who was rescued, expressed his gratitude towards Baramulla police for their timely help.

