Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Police rescued a 14-year-old boy who was abducted from his house in Kottiyam on Monday evening and nabbed one of the gang members. The alleged kidnapper was identified as Biju from Marthandam. Other members of the gang escaped after seeing that police were following them.

Police have recovered the vehicle used for the abduction. The CCTV visuals of the gang members barging inside the house and abducting the boy are out. Police informed that the relative of the boy's family hired the gang to abduct the boy.

A discord over Rs 10 lakh, the amount reportedly borrowed by the boy's family, was the reason for the abduction. The boy's family did not repay the amount and the relative's son hired the gang for Rs 1 lakh to abduct the boy. The gang planned to take the boy to Marthandam in Tamil Nadu with the intention of asking the family for ransom.

The boy who was living with his family in Mukhathala Kizhavoor, was abducted from his house on Monday evening while his parents were away. His sister along with a neighbour was brutally thrashed by the gang after trying to prevent them from abducting the boy. They immediately informed the police about the incident and the police started the probe.

The registration number of the vehicle which was used for abduction and the other details were recovered from the CCTV visuals. The gang changed the vehicles but the police rescued the boy and nabbed one of the accused during the vehicle inspection at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.