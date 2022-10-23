Pune: In a heart-rending incident, a 35-year-old man died after he collapsed at Pune railway station on Saturday. The man, who worked as a construction labourer and was reportedly suffering from tuberculosis, was to board the Pune-Danapur Express, along with two friends, when he collapsed suddenly, police said.

It is learnt that Sajan Manjhi while entering platform number 1 through the security gate a 9 pm started coughing and collapsed outside the platform. He was taken to Sassoon General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Inspector Pramod Khopikar said. He refuted rumours of a stampede-like situation at the station due to the Diwali rush of passengers and said that Manjhi died at least 200 metres away from the main platform.