Gumla (Jharkhand): Jharkhand's Ghaghra police, after information from the locals of Gumla, recovered a half-burnt dead body of a man here near the Adar Nimiya area on Friday. Station in-charge Amit Kumar Chaudhary, SI Suraj Kumar Rajak, and SDPO Manish Chandra Lal rushed to the spot and started investigating the incident.

Police recover half burnt body of man in Jharkhand

Also read: Rajasthan: Three of family killed in clash between two groups over old enmity

The station in charge said, "The dead body of a man was found severely burnt hence the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, we are probing the incident to understand the issue." Meanwhile, the locals who found the body while they were heading to their fields, suspect that the man was murdered first and then was burnt using kerosene oil in a field 400 meters away from the Adar main road. Police officials are deployed at the site while the police have commenced questioning the villagers and the suspects.