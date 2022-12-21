Dholpur (Rajasthan): Police have recovered the dismembered body parts of a Muslim-turned Hindu priest lying on the banks of Parvati river on Wednesday. Three Sadhus staying in a nearby temple are missing ever since the murder. The police are on the lookout for them.

The grisly incident happened on Tuesday night at Tontari village in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. A large number of people assembled on the banks of Parvati river when news of priest's death spread in the area.

The 60 year old Wahabuddin Khan, a resident of Bhimgarh, after embracing Hindu religion, became priest at the temple. Khan was the priest at the temple at Tontari village for the past ten years. On Tuesday night, unidentified criminals after killing Khan, chopped his body into multiple pieces and after stuffing in four plastic bags threw them on the banks of Parvati river in the bushes, said police sources.

Hemraj Sharma, the Station House Officer of Kanchanpur police station, said, "The chopped body parts of priest Wahabuddin Khan stuffed in four plastic bags were recovered from the bushes. Three Sadhus staying at a nearby temple were traceless after the incident. A police team has been constituted to crack the case. Raids are on at several locations to track down the culprits."