Ranchi (Jharkhand): The recovery of a student's body from Ranchi's Indian Institute of Management (IIM) hostel room has triggered panic on the campus. Police recovered the body of Shivam Pandey hanging from a ceiling and found both his hands tied from behind. After receiving the information about the incident, police rushed to the IIM campus situated under Nagri police station limits in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to investigate the incident. Police have been probing the matter from all angles. Besides, death by suicide could not be ruled out. Shivam, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and the CCTV footage was being examined to get to the bottom of the case," said a police officer.

Read: Bihar: Girl student found dead inside the school in Begusarai

Sharing information about the incident, Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam said, "The probe into the matter has begun. Shivam's body was recovered from room number 505 of the IIM's hostel. His hands were loosely tied from behind. No knot was found in the rope used in tying his hands. Things will be clear after the receipt of the post-mortem report." Meanwhile, relatives arrived in Ranchi after hearing the tragic news. They were in a state of shock. The body has been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem.