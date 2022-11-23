Barasat: West Bengal police on Tuesday recovered Rs 9 lakh 80 thousand from the trunk of a car that hit a pedestrian in Taki Road here. The Tata Honda car was en route to Kazipara when it hit an elderly person identified as Raju Mallik (57), resulting in his death. With the help of locals, all four persons in the car were taken into custody.

Barasat police reached the spot on receiving the information about the accident and on inspection recovered bundles of cash stocked in a bag in the trunk of the car. One of the persons in the car, a businessman said that it was his business money. The police on the matter said: "Investigation of the incident has started. No written complaint has been filed so far. If any complaint is received, based on that the detained persons will be arrested."

A local shopkeeper named Kamal Sen, an eyewitness of the incident, said, "The front part of the car was damaged after the car coming from Basirhat towards Barasat hit the pedestrian. After the accident, four people including the driver tried to escape with the car. But with the efforts of the locals, they were caught." Another local resident Uttam Saha said, "The police seized the car and took the accused to the police station."